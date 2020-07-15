Kansas City Police Training | 'The Deficit Myth'

Segment 1, beginning at 4:04: How are Kansas City police trained in de-escalation and the use of force?

Protesters who took to the Plaza to vent their frustration about the police killing of George Floyd saw a range of responses from their local police force. We learned how officers in the Kansas City Police Department are trained to respond to rapidly-changing and often unpredictable situations.

Maj. Charles Huth, commander of the Traffic Division, Kansas City Police Department

Segment 2, beginning at 32:35: An exploration of Modern Monetary Theory

Deficits do matter, says economist Stephanie Kelton, but not the way we’ve been taught to believe. She offers an intriguing idea with all manner of possibilities for dealing with the environment, of guaranteeing a job for every American, or even facing a global pandemic.