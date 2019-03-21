Levee Breach Forces Self-Evacuations In Missouri Near Winthrop, Sugar Lake

A levee has been breached on the east side of the Missouri River across from Atchison, Kansas.

The Atchison County Emergency Management announced on its Facebook page that self-evacuations were in place for Sugar Lake, Winthrop and Missouri Bottoms starting around noon Thursday.

Severe flooding along the Missouri River after last week's "bomb cyclone" and ongoing snowmelt has affected communities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.



The Missouri Department of Transportation closed 59 Highway at Fenton due to flood waters.

The breach appears to be on the Missouri side of the river, but rising floodwaters have reportedly topped levees in Kansas.



Levee break near @CityofAtchison on the east side of the river. pic.twitter.com/ertI0vx16d— KHP Air Support Unit (@KHPAircraft) March 21, 2019

The National Weather Service says the Missouri River at Atchison is in major flood stage and expected to crest at 31.8 feet aroind 1 p.m. Friday. The record for that area is 31.6 feet.

