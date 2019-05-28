 Massive Tornado Winds Through Eastern Kansas, Kansas City Metro | KBIA

Massive Tornado Winds Through Eastern Kansas, Kansas City Metro

By 5 minutes ago
  • A picture of the tornado as it was near Lawrence, Kansas, on May 28, 2019.
    A picture of the tornado as it was near Lawrence, Kansas, on May 28, 2019.
    KMBC

A large tornado is threatening parts of Kansas City, North Kansas City and Riverside after causing significant damage in near Lawrence and Bonner Springs. 

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning until 8 p.m. for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties. At 7 p.m., a large and destructive tornado was located near Bonner Springs and moving northeast at 30 mph, toward Bonner Springs and the Kansas Speedway area. 

Local TV stations feeds show photos of damaged homes and uprooted trees in Douglas County. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Copyright 2019 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.