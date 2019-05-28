Massive Tornado Winds Through Eastern Kansas, Kansas City Metro

A large tornado is threatening parts of Kansas City, North Kansas City and Riverside after causing significant damage in near Lawrence and Bonner Springs.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning until 8 p.m. for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties. At 7 p.m., a large and destructive tornado was located near Bonner Springs and moving northeast at 30 mph, toward Bonner Springs and the Kansas Speedway area.



Local TV stations feeds show photos of damaged homes and uprooted trees in Douglas County. There were no immediate reports of injuries.



Debris is falling from the sky from this tornado along I-70, north-northeast of Edwardsville, KS Take shelter now if you are in the path of this tornado!— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 29, 2019

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

