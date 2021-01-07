Missouri Legislative Preview | What Missouri Businesses Want

Segment 1, beginning at 5:31: COVID-19 means uncertainty for Missouri’s state budget and for the legislative session itself.

In addition, medical cannabis, pandemic relief and local control of the Kansas City Police Department could all be on the agenda. Lawmakers will return to the state capitol for the 2021 session without a mask mandate in place leaving completion of a full session in doubt.

Segment 2, beginning at 29:43: The Missouri Chamber Of Commerce And Industry prioritizes rebuilding the state's economy in its three-point legislative agenda.

The plan focuses on transportation infrastructure, increasing job opportunities and training as well as protecting employers from COVID-19 related litigation. Chamber President Dan Mehan emphasized the importance of states propelling their own recovery, saying "(Washington) D.C. has demonstrated an absolute ability to do nothing."