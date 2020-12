Thanks in part to a two-person script, Talking Horse Productions is hoping to "resume normal operations" with Jane Cafarella's 'e-Baby' in August. But before that, artistic director ADAM BRIETZKE invites everyone to a FREE show later this month at Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater in Columbia! Also, if you're a caregiver in need of diapers for your child, First Chance for Children executive director KASEY SCHAUMBURG says all you need to do is show up to their Fay St. location in Columbia on the third Wednesday of every month! (4:23) July 1, 2020