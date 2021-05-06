-
Folk singer DAVE PARA may be in New Mexico right now, but he'll be back in central Missouri in time for this weekend's 30th Big Muddy Folk Festival at Thespian Hall in Boonville. Tickets are still available! Also, Missouri Symphony executive director TRENT RASH joins us with details on this year's Hot Summer Nights concert extravaganza! Things kick off with the return of the maestro himself, Kirk Trevor, conducting 'Symphony in Motion' on June 15th. (4:25) May 11, 2022
We dipped into the archives to bring you this holiday clip show featuring music from Cathy Barton and Dave Para [4:35], Simpatico [2:19] and Talking Horse…
Local folk musician DAVE PARA spends his Christmas Day with us remembering his late wife and fellow music partner Cathy Barton, who passed away in April…
Local musician DAVE PARA is again hosting the annual 'Christmas Homecoming Sing & Potluck' at the Old School House in Arrow Rock this Sunday. This year's…
Folk musicians CATHY BARTON and DAVE PARA perform Nic Jones' "The Minstrel's Request" on guitar and banjo at [2:39]. They also tell us about next…
Folk musicians CATHY BARTON and DAVE PARA perform "The Hymn Song" on guitar and autoharp at [2:00]. February 18, 2019
Merry Christmas, everyone! Our present to you is local folk musicians CATHY BARTON and DAVE PARA performing Bob Coltman's 'Make My Present Small' (2:21).…
Back in September, Love INC raised $83,000 by sending 63 willing participants "over the edge" of Columbia's Tiger Hotel, including yours truly! JANE…
Folk Musicians CATHY BARTON and DAVE PARA perform "Pap and Jenny" on banjo and guitar! October 26, 2018
Folk musicians CATHY BARTON and DAVE PARA perform "The Waters of Tyne" (3:32) on guitar and mandolin. September 28, 2018