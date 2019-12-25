 Paul Pepper: Folk Musician Dave Para, "Remembering Cathy Barton" | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Folk Musician Dave Para, "Remembering Cathy Barton"

Local folk musician DAVE PARA spends his Christmas Day with us remembering his late wife and fellow music partner Cathy Barton, who passed away in April of this year. The two of them would always perform for us at or near this time of year going back decades. Watch them perform 'Last Month of the Year' from 2011 at [1:21] and 'Make My Present Small' from 2018 at [4:38]. December 25, 2019

