'Tis the season to eat what we want - or is it? Dietitian GINGER MEYER says that one way to keep from over-eating during the holidays is to "hit the pause button" at meal time. Also, Missouri Symphony conductor KIRK TREVOR invites everyone to celebrate the season at the 8th annual 'Symphony of Toys' this Sunday at the Missouri Theatre. Your child might just be chosen to conduct the orchestra! (4:44) December 11, 2018