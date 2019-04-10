Paul Pepper: Lynn Rossy, "Mindful Eating at Work"

Today Paul Pepper visits with LYNN ROSSY, Executive Director of Tasting Mindfulness, about when is the right time to eat. It may sound simple, but Lynn says to eat when...you're hungry! She says do not eat when you're bored or in need of entertainment. Watch for even more great advice! At [3:25] MIKE DUNN, General Manager of KBIA, is asking for your contribution during the station's upcoming spring pledge drive! Starting tomorrow, each and every one of your donated dollars goes towards keeping the services, the programs and the community outreach you've come to know and expect from KBIA running for another year. March 7, 2018