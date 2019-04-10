 Paul Pepper: Lynn Rossy, "Mindful Eating at Work" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Lynn Rossy, "Mindful Eating at Work"

By & Paul Pepper 4 minutes ago
  • Lynn Rossy
    Lynn Rossy

Health psychologist LYNN ROSSY says, "you can't take 8-10 hours of your day and not be healthy and expect to make up for it after you leave." If you've got a job that requires you to remain at a desk, Lynn has some simple tips and tricks to keep your blood circulating! April 10, 2019

Tags: 
Lynn Rossy
Tasting Mindfulness
Health Psychologist
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Lynn Rossy, "The Joy of Mindful (Chocolate) Eating"

By & Paul Pepper Jan 1, 2019

You may think you know chocolate, but not like this. LYNN ROSSY, director of Tasting Mindfulness, joins us with two chocolate bars and tips on how we should be eating them (and everything, really). She's doing a workshop, 'The Joy of Mindful Eating', later this month at alleyCat Yoga in Columbia - watch for details! January 1, 2019

Paul Pepper: Lynn Rossy, Healthy For Life, "The Right Time to Eat" & Mike Dunn, KBIA Pledge Drive

By & Paul Pepper Mar 7, 2018

Today Paul Pepper visits with LYNN ROSSY, Executive Director of Tasting Mindfulness, about when is the right time to eat. It may sound simple, but Lynn says to eat when...you're hungry! She says do not eat when you're bored or in need of entertainment. Watch for even more great advice! At [3:25] MIKE DUNN, General Manager of KBIA, is asking for your contribution during the station's upcoming spring pledge drive! Starting tomorrow, each and every one of your donated dollars goes towards keeping the services, the programs and the community outreach you've come to know and expect from KBIA running for another year. March 7, 2018

Paul Pepper: Lynn Rossy, The Center for Mindful Eating, "Mindful Eating Day 2018"

By & Paul Pepper Jan 12, 2018

Today Paul Pepper visits with LYNN ROSSY, Health Psychologist, about the 4th annual Mindful Eating Day! The theme this year is 'compassionate self-care to promote health and well-being', and you're invited to watch via two live broadcasts featuring interviews with knowledgeable practitioners. It all happens on January 25th. Watch for details! January 12, 2018