It's been a minute since TIM RICH stopped by to talk about Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans. He says their new location provides three times the space they had before; unfortunately, they still have to turn people away because there isn't enough room. Also, January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NANETTE WARD tells us about the newly-released poster from Missouri's Department of Public Safety featuring the national human trafficking hotline number. (4:06) January 16, 2019