 Paul Pepper: Tim Haller, Big Muddy Fish and Wildlife Refuge & Michael O'Halloran, Heart Health Tips
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Tim Haller, Big Muddy Fish and Wildlife Refuge & Michael O'Halloran, Heart Health Tips

February 4, 2020

If you've not heard of Big Muddy Fish and Wildlife Refuge, you're not alone. Founded in 1994, TIM HALLER says it's thanks to the "duck stamp" - a license, of sorts, for hunting water fowl - that so much land has been purchased and therefore protected. Also, February is National Heart Month. Hy-Vee dietitian MICHAEL O'HALLORAN joins us with tips on how to keep your ticker ticking! (5:16) February 4, 2020

