 Pothole Mania | KBIA

Pothole Mania

By & 41 minutes ago

Here's the deal with potholes in Kansas City and beyond.

It feels like potholes are everywhere in Kansas City, especially if you listened to Mayor Quinton Lucas' recent speech. That's why we're devoting a full hour to studying the pothole from different angles with people who are taking matters into their own hands. After all, potholes may be universally hated, but they don't impact everyone in the same way.

Copyright 2020 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.