Pothole Mania

Here's the deal with potholes in Kansas City and beyond.
It feels like potholes are everywhere in Kansas City, especially if you listened to Mayor Quinton Lucas' recent speech. That's why we're devoting a full hour to studying the pothole from different angles with people who are taking matters into their own hands. After all, potholes may be universally hated, but they don't impact everyone in the same way.
- Frank Sereno, vigilante pothole activist, Waldo
- Mark Trokey, owner/mechanic, Trokey Automotive
- Maggie Green, public information officer, Kansas City Public Works
- Brooks Rainwater, senior executive & director, Center For City Solutions at the National League of Cities
- Sarah Fine, paving and sidewalks manager, Oakland, CA
- Jim Bachor, artist
