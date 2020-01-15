 Republicans Seek to Undo New Missouri Redistricting Model | KBIA

Republicans Seek to Undo New Missouri Redistricting Model

By Associated Press 3 minutes ago

Credit Meiying Wu / KBIA

Republican lawmakers have rolled out a plan that would ask Missouri voters to undo key parts of a legislative redistricting model approved by voters two years ago. 

A proposed constitutional amendment presented Tuesday in a Senate committee would repeal a new “nonpartisan demographer” position that is to submit new House and Senate maps to a bipartisan commission after the 2020 census.

The Republican proposal also would reverse a requirement to make “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” top criteria for making maps.

Instead, it would make those the last criteria, behind such things as compact, contiguous districts that keep communities intact.

redistricting
Missouri redistricting

