Search Continues For One Suspect In Kansas City, Kansas, Bar Shooting That Left 4 Dead

One suspect is still at large Monday after he and another man allegedly shot and killed four people and wounded at least five others at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar early Sunday morning.

Kansas City, Kansas, police charged Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, and Javier Alatorre, 24, with four counts of first-degree murder for the shooting at Tequila KC.

Alatorre was arrested Sunday afternoon, but Villanueva-Morales is still at large. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and encouraged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or the TIPS hotline, 816-474-8477.

Court records show Villanueva-Morales has a criminal history in both Kansas and Missouri, including assault against a Jackson County sheriff's deputy a few months ago.

According to a probable cause statement, sheriff's deputy Tony Uredi was working off-duty around 2 a.m. on August 5 when a man got into a fight with a security guard at a night club on Southwest Boulevard. The man left and returned with a man later identified as Villanueva-Morales, who allegedly grabbed Uredi's uniform and punched him, then spit blood into Uredi's face on his way to the patrol car.

In 2008, Villanueva-Morales was sentenced in Kansas to 32 months in prison for aggravated burglary after he broke into an apartment, stole a car and injured the property owner.

In 2013, he was sentenced to seven years for attempted aggravated robbery. He was released two years early, but in 2018, was sentenced to 36 months of probation for trafficking and possessing a firearm while he was in prison.

Just a few weeks before the weekend's fatal shooting, Villanueva-Morales was issued a probation violation, presumably for the fight with the Jackson County sheriff's deputy.

Authorities have not yet identified the four victims from the Sunday morning shooting, but police said all four were Latino men ranging in age from their mid-20s to late-50s. Mexico's Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, tweeted that two of the dead were from Mexico.





Toni Maciel, right, comforts Jessica Gonzalez, whose partner Francisco died. Maciel started Sunday night's vigil saying, 'There are people who want to be here, but they can't take the loss.'

KCKPD Thomas Tomasic said they believe the shooting was not random. He says police also think it was not racially motivated.

Tequila KC is a place where “you knew everybody,” according to Toni Maciel who knew some of the victims.

Central Avenue Betterment Association Executive Director Edgar Galicia told KCUR he doesn't want this tragedy to discourage the local community, which, he said, has worked hard over the past decade to transform the Central Avenue corridor in the eastern KCK neighborhood.

"We've gone through hardship, but our integrity and our beliefs stand," Galicia said. "We can handle this. We don't want to have to, but we can, and we are working all together."

There will be a second vigil and march Monday night starting at 7 p.m. at 13th and Central Avenue. Galicia said the vigil is meant to help remind the community of its strength in the face of tragedy.

"Accidents happen here and there, but never something like this. But this is just one time. We're going to take care of this," he said. "What I want to ask people is to continue believing in ourselves."

