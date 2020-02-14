Seg. 1: 2020 Election Threats | Seg. 2: Cinephiles: Romance Movies

Segment 1: Can trust in the American electoral system be restored?

As the 2020 election season takes shape, the fairness and security of our electoral systems are being questioned by regular voters, politicians and the intelligence community alike. From voter supression to foreign influence campaigns, we get a threat assessment for electoral integrity in the U.S.

Segment 2, beginning at 24:04: Romance films aren't all wine and roses.

On this day of maximum romance, we offered a look at the different ways that Hollywood has portrayed love and relationships on the big screen. A stereotypical film might lean toward warm and cuddly, but that belies the danger and suspense that can make a love story so intriguing.

Erin Hamer-Beck, communications studies instructor at UMKC, lecturer in the Liberal Arts Department at the Kansas City Art Institute, and English instructor at Metropolitan Community College-Longview