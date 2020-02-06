Seg. 1: American Dirt Reaction | Seg. 2: 15K To Move To Topeka

Segment 1: Who gets to tell what stories?
Controversy over a novel called “American Dirt” led to a canceled book tour—a week before author Jeanine Cummins was set to come to Kansas City. Critics have a problem with the fact that Cummins is white, yet wrote a book about a Mexican family trying to make it across the US-Mexico border.
- Jose Faus, poet and artist
- Jessica Ayala, poet
- Alex Martinez, writer and poet
Segment 2, beginning at 27:46: Would you move to Topeka for $15,000?
The organization Choose Topeka is offering people money to move, which makes us wonder: what makes us move anywhere? And, how have approaches like this worked in the past? We'll also hear about a place in Canada where people are offered money to leave.
- Nomin Ujiyediin, reporter for the Kansas News Service, Topeka Wants Employers To Kick In On $15,000 Signing Bonuses For New Residents
- Zachary Mannheimer, principal, Alchemy Community Transformations
- Amanda Coletta, covers Canada for the Washington Post, The people of this remote Canadian island village are taking government money to clear out. One couple is staying.
