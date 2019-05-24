 Seg 1: Bob Wasabi, Poke, and Food Bowls | Seg. 2: Best Sushi and Raw Meat | KBIA

Seg 1: Bob Wasabi, Poke, and Food Bowls | Seg. 2: Best Sushi and Raw Meat

By & & Chris Young 1 hour ago

Segment 1: Bob Wasabi Sushi, poke, and food bowls.  

Reporter Andrea Tudhope gives us a look into one of the first poke bowls to hit menus in Kansas City. Then, a food journalist tells us about the rise of the poke bowl, as well as other popular bowl-based dishes.

Segment 2, beginning at 15:03: Food critics and the best raw meats.

Our food critics recommend cold-prepared options for the warm summer days ahead. Whether you crave oysters and sushi or tartare and crudo, you can find it at these Kansas City staples and hidden gems.

Copyright 2019 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.