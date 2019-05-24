Seg 1: Bob Wasabi, Poke, and Food Bowls | Seg. 2: Best Sushi and Raw Meat

Segment 1: Bob Wasabi Sushi, poke, and food bowls.
Reporter Andrea Tudhope gives us a look into one of the first poke bowls to hit menus in Kansas City. Then, a food journalist tells us about the rise of the poke bowl, as well as other popular bowl-based dishes.
- Tom Roston, food journalist
- Andrea Tudhope, reporter for KCUR 89.3
Segment 2, beginning at 15:03: Food critics and the best raw meats.
Our food critics recommend cold-prepared options for the warm summer days ahead. Whether you crave oysters and sushi or tartare and crudo, you can find it at these Kansas City staples and hidden gems.
- Jenny Vergara, contributing editor, Feast Magazine
- Danielle Lehman, host of the Open Belly podcast
- Mary Bloch, food blogger, Around the Block KC
