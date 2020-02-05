 Seg. 1: College Campus Surveillance | Seg. 2: How Football Came To Be | KBIA

Segment 1: MU and other universities are tracking attendance through a cellphone app.

Developed by a former Mizzou basketball coach, SpotterEDU has been used by MU to track attendance for student athletes for years and now they're expanding its use. MU says students can opt out if they're uncomfortable, but people across the country are concerned by the trend.

Segment 2, beginning at 9:13: How did we get to today's celebratory Chief's parade? Let's start at the beginning.

It's been 50 years since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. How did this very American game get started though, and where does Kansas City fit in? Also, for those of us who might not regularly watch football, what does this moment of triumph mean? We'll hear live updates from those celebrating at the parade.

