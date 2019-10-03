Seg. 1: Exposing Roundup Dangers | Seg. 2: Impeachment Break Down

Segment 1: Research points to health dangers, but billions of pounds of Roundup are applied to plants each year.

Investigative journalist Carey Gillam has spent 20 years researching and reporting on the dangers of Monsanto's Roundup, and has seen the corporation attempt to discredit scientists and journalists. The product is increasingly popular, with global application increasing 16-fold since the 1990s. Gillam says, "it's not an understatement to say we're actually poisoning the planet."

Carey Gillam, investigative journalist and author, "Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer, and the Corruption of Science"

Segment 2, beginning at 20:28: Political science professor says impeachment proceedings are likely to stall once they reach the Senate.

The U.S. Constitution is vague in a lot of ways, and it was designed to be that way. Today's guest breaks down the impeachment process, and explains the roles of the House, the Senate and the Supreme Court. He also explains why the House might follow through with impeachment proceedings, despite a Republican-led Senate.

Benjamin Woodson, political science professor, University of Missouri-Kansas City

Carey Gillam is the keynote speaker at the 41st annual AAUW-KC and Kansas City Public Library Thorpe Menn Award Luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 5, at the Kansas City Public Library's Central location, 14 W. 10th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105. For more information, go to KansasCity-MO.AAUW.net.

