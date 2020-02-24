Seg. 1: Fast Food Poetry | Seg. 2: A People's History

Segment 1: A Lawrence poet is coming out with the first book of fast food poetry.

Danny Caine's new book reviews chain restaurants with poetry, touching on parenting and how they shaped his identity as a Midwesterner along the way. We'll also hear Caine's feelings on Amazon. As a local bookstore owner, he has recently become a central voice in the movement against its influence.

Segment 2, beginning at 24:46: Season 1, Episode 3, A People's History of Kansas City.

We continue sharing installments of this new podcast from KCUR exploring the everyday heroes, renegades and visionaries who shaped Kansas City. In this episode, we hear the story of a small town in Missouri that's fighting to save a German dialect that's becoming rarer. We'll hear what the language means to those trying to keep it alive.

