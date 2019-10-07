Seg. 1: Gun Deaths Survey | Seg. 2: Musician John McEuen

Segment 1: American's

The results of the latest survey by Guns and America asked people about the causes of gun deaths. Their answers show that more Americans believe it be “murders other than mass shootings" than the actual cause – suicide. Two reporters for the project broke down the survey results and what it means for gun policies in this country.

Heath Druzin , reporter, Guns & America

, reporter, Guns & America Lisa Dunn, research editor, Guns & America

Segment 2, starting at 26:24: Original Nitty Gritty Dirt Band member continues to follow the roots of country music.

John McEuen has worked as a musician for more than five decades now. Known for his ability to play any number of string instruments including banjo and guitar, McEuen was featured in the Ken Burns' documentary"Country Music." He talked about his role in the film, his career and shared the story behind the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's seminal album, "Shall The Circle Be Unbroken?"

John McEuen, musician

John McEuen and The String Wizards perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Knuckleheads at 2715 Rochester Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64120. For tickets go to knuckleheadskc.com.

