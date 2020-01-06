Seg. 1: The Inequality Of Hidden Fees | Seg. 2: Mesob Reopening

Segment 1: A new book from an MU professor says hidden fees are chipping away at the middle class.

A professor of History, Black Studies, and Public Affairs at Mizzou says banking fees, mortgage fees, student loan fees, and payday loan fees disproportionately affect people, with the wealthy being able to largely avoid them.

Devin Fergus, author, Land of the Fee: Hidden Costs and the Decline of the American Middle Class

Segment 2, beginning at 36:42: The Haitian/Caribbean restaurant took over the old Krokstrom Club space.

Mesob is now open nextdoor to its previous location and features the unique pairing with a fine-dining approach. The chef behind it was born in Haiti, came to Kansas City by way of Florida, and always wanted to own his own restaurant.

Cherven Desauguste, owner/chef, Mesob Restaurant