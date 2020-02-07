Seg. 1: Info Gates' Legacy | Seg. 2: The Black Creatures | Seg. 3: Little Red Riding Hood

Segment 1: A key player in Kansas City's hip hop community died unexpectedly.

In addition to being a producer for Ces Cru, Justin "Info Gates" Gillespie started the Beat Academy of Kansas City at the Plaza Academy, touching a lot of teens. Now the hip hop community is banding together to carry on his legacy and make sure those teens will continue to be supported.

Kemet Coleman, The Phantastics

Segment 2, beginning at 12:31: This band writes and produces beautiful songs in just an hour.

The Black Creatures are an R&B darkpop duo in Kansas City that take inspiration from things like video games and science fiction and like to challenge themselves to make songs in just an hour. They're also one of the many bands featured in I Heart Local Music's spring edition dedicated to Black History Month, which is being celebrated with an event called Black Prom.

Xavier Martin, The Black Creatures

Segment 3, beginning at 27:46: An updated retelling of the classic fairytale is being turned into a puppetry production.

Set amongst America's amber waves of grain, this telling of Little Red Riding Hood features a tough tractor-driving grandma and a wolf that is hungry for muffins—not little girls. And now the tale is being turned into a puppet play, where all of the puppets are made out of cooking utensils.