Seg. 1: Johnson County Election Commissioner | Seg. 2: KU's Marian Washington

Segment 1: Is it time for voters to select Johnson County's election commissioner?

In the four most populous counties in Kansas voters do not select their election commissioner. Johnson County is one of those where the position is filled by appointment by the secretary of state. County commissioners explained why that is, whether that process should continue and what some alternatives would look like.

Michael Ashcraft , member of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners - 5th District

, member of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners - 5th District Janee Hanzlick, member of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners - 4th District

Segment 2, beginning at 24:00: Legendary University of Kansas coach Marian Washington earned accolades for more than her win-loss record.

Her 30 years as head coach of KU's women's basketball would be enough to set her apart but Marian Washington did more for the university than accumulate a .607 win percentage. Washington recalled her time as the first and only athletic director for women's sports at Kansas and the work done to increase female teams at Kansas under Title IX.

Marian Washington, decorated former women's basketball coach for the University of Kansas, former assistant coach for the 1996 Olympic Team and member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame