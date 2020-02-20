Seg. 1: Kansas City Budget | Seg. 2: Memoir Of Rape Recovery

Segment 1: "We need to make sure that we're being responsible with every dollar," said Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas wants to allocate $1.7 billion in the latest city budget, but key stakeholders worry it isn't enough to do everything that needs to be done. He's also catching heat for a proposed budget that cuts a great deal of funding to the arts.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, Kansas City, Missouri

Residents can attend any of several citywide budget hearings:

Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Northgate Middle School, 2117 NE 48th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64118 (previously scheduled for March 7)

Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St., Kansas City, Missouri 64130

Tuesday, March 3 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Kansas City Health Department, 2400 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64108

Segment 2, beginning at 23:15: Why one sexual assault survivor and author chose to interview her rapist.

Recovery after a sexual assault is not a linear path, and doesn't look the same for every survivor. When she wrote a book about hers, Jeannie Vanasco reached out to her rapist 14 years after her attack. She hoped to process what happened and add a different voice to the #MeToo movement narrative.

Jeannie Vanasco will discuss her book at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Kansas City Public Library's Central Library, 14 W. 10th St., Kansas City, Missouri . Find more information at KCLibrary.com.

