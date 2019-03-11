Seg. 1: Kansas Legislature Review | Author Mitchell Jackson

Segment 1: Kansas governor and lawmakers don't see eye to eye.
Political reporters described a hostile environment between Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-led legislature. They explained what each side is looking for on the issues of Medicaid expansion, school funding, protecting vulenerable children and the food tax.
- Jim Mclean, reporter, editor, senior political correspondent, Kansas News Service
- Stephen Koranda, statehouse reporter, Kansas Public Radio
Segment 2, beginning at 25:10: Author Mitchell S. Jackson's memoir "Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family."
Jackson shared stories of his life growing up in a small black community in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by violence, substance abuse and addiction. In a life where obstacles claimed others, including members of his family, the author explained how he avoided being killed or killing others.
- Mitchell S. Jackson, author and clinical associate professor of writing in Liberal Studies at New York University
Copyright 2019 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.