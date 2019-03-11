Seg. 1: Kansas Legislature Review | Author Mitchell Jackson

Segment 1: Kansas governor and lawmakers don't see eye to eye.

Political reporters described a hostile environment between Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-led legislature. They explained what each side is looking for on the issues of Medicaid expansion, school funding, protecting vulenerable children and the food tax.

Jim Mclean , reporter, editor, senior political correspondent, Kansas News Service

, reporter, editor, senior political correspondent, Kansas News Service Stephen Koranda, statehouse reporter, Kansas Public Radio

Segment 2, beginning at 25:10: Author Mitchell S. Jackson's memoir "Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family."

Jackson shared stories of his life growing up in a small black community in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by violence, substance abuse and addiction. In a life where obstacles claimed others, including members of his family, the author explained how he avoided being killed or killing others.

Mitchell S. Jackson, author and clinical associate professor of writing in Liberal Studies at New York University