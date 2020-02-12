Seg. 1: KC Fed's Esther George | Seg. 2: Love And Chocolate

Segment 1: President of Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City optimistic for 2020 but keeping an eye out for what's ahead

Playing the long game with the economy is a crucial part of Esther George's job as a Federal Reserve Bank president, but she knows she can't lose sight of how people make financial decisions in real-time. Plus, in an economy that seems to be doing well, George still has to do a balancing act between the positives and pitfalls that exist no matter how well the current situation looks.

Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

Segment 2, beginning at 28:00: The unbreakable bond between a favorite sweet and sweethearts

Even if Valentine's Day isn't your favorite date on the calendar, there's still a silver lining: chocolate. Two Kansas City chocolatiers affirmed it can be the busiest single day in their stores due to "panicked husbands" and others needing an expression of love. And, one engineering student revealed his way of raising the (chocolate) bar when it comes to designing chocolates.

René Bollier , third-generation chocolatier at Andre's Confiserie Suisse

, third-generation chocolatier at Andre's Confiserie Suisse Christopher Elbow , chocolatier & founder of Christopher Elbow Chocolates

, chocolatier & founder of Christopher Elbow Chocolates Evan Weinstein, founder of Cocoa Press & graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania