Seg. 1: KC Star Retirees | Seg. 2: NGDB's John McEuen

Segment 1: Panel discussion with recent retirees of The Kansas City Star.

Three senior journalists who accepted the most recent buyout offer from The Star's parent company McClatchey discussed reduction of staff and coverage at the newspaper, how journalism and the city they covered for decades have changed as well the continuing need for basic community news.

Lynn Horsley, former longtime reporter for the Kansas City Star

Mark Davis, former business reporter for the Kansas City Star

Tony Rizzo, former crime reporter for the Kansas City Star

Segment 2, beginning at 26:31: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's John McEuen .

John McEuen is a Grammy award-winning musician known as the "String Wizard" for his acumen on banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle. He attributed his entire career to a dream he had as a kid involving bluegrass great Earl Scruggs that came true in a recording studio in 1972.

The Folly and 90.9 The Bridge Americana Series present: John McEuen and The String Wizards at 8 p.m., March 15, at The Folly Theater, 300 W 12th St, Kansas City, Missouri 64105. Tickets at 816.474.4444 or go to follytheater.org

