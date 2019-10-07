Seg. 1: KCK Shooting | Seg. 2: Lyz Lenz

Segment 1: A mass shooting on Central Avenue leaves a community grief-stricken.

Our reporter describes the weekend's shocking news from Wyandotte County, and a community leader asks Kansas Citians to understand what happened as an isolated incident that struck a growing, hard-working, tight-knit neighborhood.

Elle Moxley , KCUR

, KCUR Edgar Galicia, Central Avenue Betterment Association

Segment 2: The author of a new book sheds light on political divisions in Midwestern faith communities.

In God Land, journalist Lyz Lenz tells the story a marriage that crumbles due to irreconcilable differences, many of them political, after the 2016 presidential election. The differences that pulled her marriage apart mirror rifts that exist in churches she visits throughout the region.