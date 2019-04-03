Seg. 1: KCMO Mayoral Primary | Seg. 2: Medical THC

Segment 1: Primary winners will have to highlight differences going into June's general election.

Two candidates managed to distinguish themselves in a pack of eleven contenders for Kansas City mayor and are moving on to the general election. Quinton Lucas and Jolie Justus offered their thoughts on why they won and what they will do to gain votes in the general election.

Quinton Lucas, 3rd District councilman

3rd District councilman Jolie Justus, 4th District councilwoman

4th District councilwoman Lisa Rodriguez, KCUR newscaster and reporter

Segment 2, beginning at 24:04: Kansas parents seeks passage of bill so they can administer alternative treatment to their ill child.

The Hartley family has lost one daughter to asparagine synthetase deficiency and is trying to save a second with the disease. The parents want to treat her with CBD oil containing THC, the element that causes a high. Currently not allowed in the state of Kansas, there is a move underway in the state legislature to offer a legal defense for the use of CBD oil with small amounts of THC.

Gwen Hartley , mother

, mother Rep. Mark Schriber (R-Emporia)

(R-Emporia) Dr. Alfonso Romero-Sandoval, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine