Seg. 1: Kids' Menus | Seg. 2: Best Mac & Cheese | Seg. 3: Lunch Counters

Segment 1: What we understand the kids' meal to be and what it could be.

A lot of kids' meals are overpriced hot dogs or grilled cheese, but some restaurants do actually serve kids' menus that emphasize the strengths of the cuisine they serve. Plus, tips for introducing kids to new foods from a self-proclaimed lunch lady.

Jackie Kincaid, owner, GROW Kitchen & Kids

Segment 2, beginning at 12:20: The food critics share their recommendations for one of the greatest comfort foods.

Macaroni and cheese is beloved, but it can be tricky to get consensus on which version is better than another. Is it best plain or dressed up with something like lobster? Can you have it as an entire meal or should it only ever be a side dish? Whichever camp you fall into, we have recommendations to fit your flavor profile.

Jenny Vergara , contributing editor, Feast Magazine

, contributing editor, Feast Magazine Carlton Logan , writer, KCFoodGuys

, writer, KCFoodGuys Lou Jane Temple, chef and author

Segment 3, beginning at 44:35: A revival of the classic lunch counter is coming downtown.

Ravenous will be run by the same people who brought us Corvino Supper Club in the Crossroads. In addition to being a dive into more affordable cuisine, this new venture also fits into a rich lunch counter history in Kansas City.