Seg. 1: Mental Health Parity | Seg. 2: In Defense Of Language

Segment 1: Missouri does not enforce a 2008 federal law on mental health parity.

When President George W. Bush signed the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addictions Equity Act in 2008, it established that health insurers must cover mental health the same as other medical conditions. Missouri remains one of only two states to not enforce that law with a state statute.

Missouri Rep. Greg Razer , D-Kansas City

, D-Kansas City Dr. Bob Batterson, chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Children's Mercy Hospital

Segment 2, beginning at 25:10: "Language is being used and misused in plain sight, right in front of us."

Literary critic and writer John Freeman says language is under assault. To reclaim their meaning, he has selected 26 words to "redefine what it means to be an ethical citizen in the present moment." Freeman explains the project and how he selected each word.

John Freeman, literary critic and author of "Dictionary of the Undoing"