Seg. 1: Missouri Medical Marijuana | Seg. 2: Challenges Facing HBCUs

Segment 1: Almost 35,000 Missourians have received medical marijuana ID cards but have nowhere to buy legally.

Despite being approved by voters in late 2018, state officials estimate that the earliest medical cannabis will be available for purchase will be this June or July. It could be a year for all 192 state-certified dispensaries to be up and running. Once open the price of products will be determined by market forces and competing with marijuana sold on the street.

Dr. George Edwards , interventional pain management specialist with Green Sage Doctors

, interventional pain management specialist with Green Sage Doctors Lyndall Fraker, manager of Missouri's medical marijuana program & former state representative

Segment 2, beginning at 24:38: "The funding does not take into consideration what it takes to educate a student."

Historically black colleges and universities produce 19% of all African Americans who graduate from higher education and but in Missouri their funding is not equitable to other schools in the state. But even as funding of colleges and universities continues to take hits in state budgets, HBCUs continue to rise to meet these challenges.

Dwayne Smith, interim president at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis