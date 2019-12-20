Seg. 1: New KC Pet Project | Seg. 2: Indie Film Critics

Segment 1: A new KC Pet Project facility is set to open next month in Swope Park.

Kansas City's current animal control shelter was never intended to house and care for animals — and it shows. But a new building specifically designed for the purpose will open its doors to humans and animals starting Jan. 1. Learn what the new digs will enable the KC Pet Project to do, that they weren't able to do before.

Tori Fugate , chief communications officer, KC Pet Project

Teresa Loar, Kansas City Councilwoman, 2nd District

Segment 2, beginning at 22:30: The latest in indie, foreign and documentary film

For plenty of Americans winter holidays mean lots of movies, but they don't all have to be about Christmas. We got reviews of what's showing now in theaters — not a Yuletide tale to be found — and remembered some of the best cinema of the year.

Cynthia Haines , film professor and critic

Steve Walker , film critic and freelance art reporter

, film critic and freelance art reporter Bob Butler, film critic and creator of ButlersCinemaScene.com