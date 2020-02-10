Seg. 1: Opioids In Missouri | Seg. 2: A People's History

Segment 1: How Missouri is dealing with opioids.
After House Bill 188 died in the Senate last year, Missouri became the only state without a database to detect abuse. We're now starting to see some improvements, but it still remains a prevalant issue in the state.
- Susan Whitmore, president and CEO, First Call
- Brandon Costerison, project manager, MO-HOPE
- Liz Chiarello, associate professor of sociology at Saint Louis University and fellow, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard
Segment 2, beginning at 21:30: Season 1, Episode 1, A People's History of Kansas City.
The first installment of a new podcast from KCUR exploring the everyday heroes, renegades and visionaries who shaped Kansas City. In this episode, we hear the story of Lyda Conley, who saved a Wyandot cemetary from destruction.
- Suzanne Hogan, host, A People's History of Kansas City
