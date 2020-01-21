Seg. 1: Pre-K Update | Seg. 2: Realistic Homework Expectations

Segment 1: Where do efforts towards improving pre-K access and quality in Kansas City stand?

In early 2019, a big controversy was Mayor Sly James' push for universal pre-K through a sales tax. Kansas City voters didn't go for the plan on the ballot, but a year later, many people still want something to fill in the gap.

Annie Watson, senior associate, School Readiness Consulting

Segment 2, beginning at 21:22: Does homework have value? If so, to whom?

It's been a cornerstone of education since as long as anyone can remember. As schools trend towards more homework at younger ages though, public opinion on its value is shifting. Lots of parents and researchers don't think it makes sense. How much homework is too much and at what age?

Gus Jacob , assistant teaching professor, UMKC School of Education

, assistant teaching professor, UMKC School of Education Harris Cooper, psychology and neuroscience professor, Duke University