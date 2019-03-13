Seg. 1: President's Budget Proposal | Seg. 2: Historic Female Rulers

Segment 1: President Trump's budget proposal cuts $3.6 billion from the Department of Agriculture.

If passed as proposed, the president's budget would decrease the department's funds by 15 percent through limits on who could get crop insurance and how much, a plan to "streamline conservation programs" and changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Reporter Madelyn Beck explained how these cuts would affect food producers and which have a chance of making it into the final version fo the 2020 budget.

Madelyn Beck, reporter Harvest Public Media

Segment 2, beginning at 23:58: Overlooked power and influence of the female rulers of Egypt.

When its authoritarian regime was threatened, Egypt often turned to the women of its royal lines to restore and keep order. How they came to power and why so many of their stories were erased from history is explained.

Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at UCLA

National Geographic Live Presents, Kara Cooney in "When Women Ruled The World", 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, in the Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kaufman Center for the Performing Arts. Visit Kauffman Center For Performing Arts for more information.



