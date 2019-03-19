Seg. 1 Representative Crystal Quade | Seg. 2: Acting Sick Pays

Segment 1: Missouri House minority leader explained her party can still manage to get issues across the finish line.

Representative Crystal Quade says her run for leadership was motivated by a desire to help Democrats through a time of rebuilding and she's one of the first millenials to do so in Missouri. The second-term legislator explained that building relationships with Republicans and finding issues they can agree on is more important than who gets the credit.

Crystal Quade, Missouri Representative HD 132, and Missour House Minority Floor Leader

Segment 2, beginning at 30:23: Actors help prepare University of Missouri-Kansas City medical students.

To offer medical students real-world experience, the UMKC School of Medicine is paying people to act sick in various training scenarios. The Standardized Patient Program helps future doctors practice and hone their communication skills and bed side manner.

Courtney McCain, coordinator for UMKC Standardized Patient Program

Diane Bulan, standardized patient actor