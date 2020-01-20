Seg. 1: Super Bowl-Bound | Seg. 2: Honoring Dr. King

Segment 1: The Chiefs are the 2020 AFC Champions.

The "loudest stadium in the world" went wild last night after their team defeated the Tennesse Titans and earned a spot in the Feb. 2 Super Bowl game against the San Fransisco 49ers. Our sportscaster guests both picked the Chiefs to win that matchup, but there's still a great deal to consider before the red and gold confetti flies.

Segment 2, starting at 27:45: The possiblities for a Martin Luther King Jr. landmark in Kansas City seem endless.

Voters last year overturned a Kansas City Council decision to rename Paseo Boulevard for Martin Luther King Jr., again leaving the metro without a street honoring the late civil rights leader. Today voices from all over the metro shared their thoughts on how officials could memorialize the Reverend. Their picks landed all over the map.

