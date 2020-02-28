Seg. 1: White Nationalism At K-State | Seg. 2: League Of Women Voters

Segment 1: Kansas State University could be a testing ground for rebranding white nationalism, a new report says.

A report from the Institute for Research & Education on Human Rights concluded that white nationalists are attempting to mainstream their image and ideology, and they're using college campuses to do so. Not only are college campuses full of people ready to learn about different ideas, they're also notable platforms for protecting free speech.

Segment 2, beginning at 25:52: A century later, the League of Women Voters is still a leader in voter education.

They've been working for 100 years to ensure that citizens understand and exercise their right to vote, and they're still going strong. In an ever-expanding climate of political tension, the League of Women Voters strongly defends their position as resolutely nonpartisan.

Donna Lauffer, Centennial Celebration Committee chair for the Johnson County League of Women Voters

The Johnson County League of Women Voters host their Centennial Celebration at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Johnson County Community College's Yardley Hall, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas 66210. Find more information at LWVJoCo.org.

