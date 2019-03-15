Seg.1: Tax Refund Changes | Seg. 2: KC 'Queer Eye'

Segment 1: There is one month left in the 2019 filing season.

After being told to expect smaller refunds, new IRS data is now showing the average refund is greater than it was at this point in 2018. Two tax experts helped clear the confusion as they discussed withholding changes, eliminated tax breaks, and new caps on itemized deductions.

Kathy Pickering, executive director of the Tax Institute, H&R Block

executive director of the Tax Institute, H&R Block Michael Kelsay, economics research associate/lecturer at University of Missouri- Kansas City

Segment 2, beginning at 25:14: Participant in season 3 of "Queer Eye" on the experience of being filmed for the series.

Selected for season 3 of the popular Netflix series "Queer Eye,"Joey Greene of La Cygne, Kansas, was attracted to the show's focus and wanted the chance to make himself better. Greene explained that while most "terrified" of what the grooming and fashion experts might do, one of the lessons he learned is that he's worth the effort.

Joey Green, program director for Wildwood Outdoor Education Center