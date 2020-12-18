Status Of Missouri Women | Pandemic Pet Ownership | A Fan's Notes

Segment 1, beginning at 5:27: When affordable child care is scarce, it's moms who have to choose between work and family.

Women in Missouri continue to make only 77 cents on the dollar compared to men. That means, even when mother and father are working, women are most likely to leave the work force. Disparities in health care, government representation and leadership positions in the Show-Me State only compounds the problem.

Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of United WE

Segment 2, beginning at 27:33: Pandemic pet adoptions are continuing into the holiday season, even as some pet owners struggle to feed them.

Hear advice for those thinking of rescuing a shelter animal this winter, and learn about resources for those on the brink of having to surrender their pets.

Tori Fugate, chief communications officer, KC Pet Project

Segment 3, beginning at 48:21: A look back at how athletes and fans have responded to the challenges of 2020.

The sports year started with the biggest of wins for Kansas City football, before becoming a test of character for our sports heroes and ourselves.

Victor Wishna, editor, playwright and sports fan