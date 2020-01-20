Two Dead, 15 Reportedly Injured in Shooting Outside Kansas City Bar

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting outside a bar.

Police say the shooting took place just before midnight, when someone opened fire on a line of people waiting outside.

A man and a woman were found dead at the scene.

Police believe the man was the shooter, who was shot by an armed security guard.

At least 15 people arrived at local hospitals with injuries and three are in critical condition.

The bar appeared to be celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' advancement to the Super Bowl.