© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jennifer Bean, RDN, "How to find a dietitian" & Jerry Kiesling, Personalized Counseling

Published March 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
1 of 2  — Jennifer Bean.jpg
Jennifer Bean
2 of 2  — Jerry Kiesling.jpg
Jerry Kiesling

Registered dietitian JENNIFER BEAN walks us through how to find a dietitian in your area by way of an easy-to-navigate website! She tells us "the top reasons people seek out a dietitian is either for their own health or the health of someone they're caring for." Also, JERRY KIESLING, MSW, LCSW, has some pretty simple advice for caregivers who are approaching burnout: seek help from Personalized Counseling of Mid-Missouri, LLC! "Feel good about taking the time for yourself." (4:12) March 14, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJennifer BeanMissouri Academy of Nutrition and DieteticsJerry KieslingPersonalized Counseling of Mid-Missouri
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content