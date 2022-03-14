Paul Pepper: Jennifer Bean, RDN, "How to find a dietitian" & Jerry Kiesling, Personalized Counseling

Registered dietitian JENNIFER BEAN walks us through how to find a dietitian in your area by way of an easy-to-navigate website! She tells us "the top reasons people seek out a dietitian is either for their own health or the health of someone they're caring for." Also, JERRY KIESLING, MSW, LCSW, has some pretty simple advice for caregivers who are approaching burnout: seek help from Personalized Counseling of Mid-Missouri, LLC! "Feel good about taking the time for yourself." (4:12) March 14, 2022