Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Christianson, "Unrest in Ukraine"

Published March 25, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Scott Christianson

The conflict in Ukraine may be thousands of miles away from those of us here in mid-Missouri, but today's guest, professor SCOTT CHRISTIANSON, says its impact is being felt all over the world, including here in mid-Missouri. Having been there recently, Scott tells us that "one of things that I would say I noticed when talking with people there was how much they value their ability to be a democracy." March 25, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
