The conflict in Ukraine may be thousands of miles away from those of us here in mid-Missouri, but today's guest, professor SCOTT CHRISTIANSON, says its impact is being felt all over the world, including here in mid-Missouri. Having been there recently, Scott tells us that "one of things that I would say I noticed when talking with people there was how much they value their ability to be a democracy." March 25, 2022
A group of Missourians, many with ties to Ukraine, gather for a peace vigil and find support, hugs, and honking horns
Impeachment hearings will soon be underway in the U.S. House of Representatives. What advice does our panel have for journalists covering it? Also, CBS…
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says it's premature be discussing the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump before hearings are conducted, calling it "a…
The president’s latest attack on the press get louder, as calls for more detail surrounding the call with the Ukrainian president identify. How does his…
Everybody with a cell phone is a publisher these days. Maybe it's time we learn to be reporters.The downside of the internet is that it has given…
The Soviet Union's nuclear program was once one of the largest in the world. But from Chernobyl to the empire's former atomic bomb site in Kazakhstan, the…
Though it's receded from the headlines, the war in Ukraine grinds on nearly five years after it began.Among the hardest hit are the estimated 1.5 million…
There has been broad fallout from Russian efforts to hack the 2016 U.S. election, including sanctions, worsening relations between the two countries and a…
At first glance, media in Pakistan and the Ukraine have little in common.But in both the South Asian nation and the former Soviet republic, independent…