Paul Pepper: Kelly Hill, Heart of Missouri CASA & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

Each year, Heart of Missouri CASA uses the month of April to educate and inform the public on the impact abuse and neglect has on the foster care system in our community, and to encourage anyone listening to become an advocate. April National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Guest: KELLY HILL | Also, League of Women Voters president MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to attend a special event tomorrow on Zoom, co-sponsored by the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Missouri School of Journalism professor Kathy Kiely will discuss the Sunshine Law. Registration is required. (4:45) April 11, 2022