Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Kelly Hill, Heart of Missouri CASA & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

Published April 11, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kelly Hill
Marilyn McLeod

Each year, Heart of Missouri CASA uses the month of April to educate and inform the public on the impact abuse and neglect has on the foster care system in our community, and to encourage anyone listening to become an advocate. April National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Guest: KELLY HILL | Also, League of Women Voters president MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to attend a special event tomorrow on Zoom, co-sponsored by the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Missouri School of Journalism professor Kathy Kiely will discuss the Sunshine Law. Registration is required. (4:45) April 11, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsKelly HillHeart of Missouri CASAMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women Voters
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
