Paul Pepper: Dave Para, "Big Muddy Folk Festival" & Trent Rash, The MOSY, "Hot Summer Nights 2022"

Folk singer DAVE PARA may be in New Mexico right now, but he'll be back in central Missouri in time for this weekend's 30th Big Muddy Folk Festival at Thespian Hall in Boonville. Tickets are still available! Also, Missouri Symphony executive director TRENT RASH joins us with details on this year's Hot Summer Nights concert extravaganza! Things kick off with the return of the maestro himself, Kirk Trevor, conducting 'Symphony in Motion' on June 15th. (4:25) May 11, 2022