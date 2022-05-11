© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dave Para, "Big Muddy Folk Festival" & Trent Rash, The MOSY, "Hot Summer Nights 2022"

Published May 11, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dave Para
Dave Para
Trent Rash
Trent Rash

Folk singer DAVE PARA may be in New Mexico right now, but he'll be back in central Missouri in time for this weekend's 30th Big Muddy Folk Festival at Thespian Hall in Boonville. Tickets are still available! Also, Missouri Symphony executive director TRENT RASH joins us with details on this year's Hot Summer Nights concert extravaganza! Things kick off with the return of the maestro himself, Kirk Trevor, conducting 'Symphony in Motion' on June 15th. (4:25) May 11, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
