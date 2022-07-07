Paul Pepper: CROP Hunger Walk 2022 & Peacemakers Quilt Show at Fayette Festival of the Arts

The Columbia CROP Hunger Walk returns in September! It's because of the CROP Walk that Russell Chapel Food Pantry, for example, can provide for those who struggle to put a meal on the table each day. Guests: LETITA DenHARTOG and TYLISHA JOHNSON | Also, don't miss this year's Fayette Festival of the Arts, returning to the square on July 30! Sure, there's music, food, art, and more, but CONNIE SHAY wants you to set aside extra time to peruse the quilts at the Peacemakers Quilt Show. (3:33) July 7, 2022