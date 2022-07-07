© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CROP Hunger Walk 2022 & Peacemakers Quilt Show at Fayette Festival of the Arts

Published July 7, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Tylisha Johnson and Letitia DenHartog
1 of 2  — Tylisha Johnson and Letitia DenHartog.jpg
Tylisha Johnson and Letitia DenHartog
Connie Shay
2 of 2  — Connie Shay.jpg
Connie Shay

The Columbia CROP Hunger Walk returns in September! It's because of the CROP Walk that Russell Chapel Food Pantry, for example, can provide for those who struggle to put a meal on the table each day. Guests: LETITA DenHARTOG and TYLISHA JOHNSON | Also, don't miss this year's Fayette Festival of the Arts, returning to the square on July 30! Sure, there's music, food, art, and more, but CONNIE SHAY wants you to set aside extra time to peruse the quilts at the Peacemakers Quilt Show. (3:33) July 7, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsLetitia DenHartogTylisha JohnsonColumbia CROP Hunger WalkRussell Chapel Food PantryConnie ShayPeacemakers Quilt ShowFayette Festival of the Arts
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content