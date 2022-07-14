© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Maples Repertory Theatre presents "Hank Williams: Lost Highway" (Performance)

Published July 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Michael Perrie, Jr.
1 of 1  — Michael Perrie, Jr..jpg
Michael Perrie, Jr.

If you don't know much about the (short) life of country singer Hank Williams, TODD DAVISON says you will after you see 'Hank Williams: Lost Highway' at Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon starting tomorrow night! Actor MICHAEL PERRIE, JR. plays Hank Williams, and he's here to perform two songs to wet your appetite: 'Lovesick Blues' at [2:23] and 'I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry' at [6:26]. July 14, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsTodd DavisonMichael Perrie, Jr.Maples Rep TheatrePerformance
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
