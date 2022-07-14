Paul Pepper: Maples Repertory Theatre presents "Hank Williams: Lost Highway" (Performance)

If you don't know much about the (short) life of country singer Hank Williams, TODD DAVISON says you will after you see 'Hank Williams: Lost Highway' at Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon starting tomorrow night! Actor MICHAEL PERRIE, JR. plays Hank Williams, and he's here to perform two songs to wet your appetite: 'Lovesick Blues' at [2:23] and 'I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry' at [6:26]. July 14, 2022